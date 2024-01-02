Looking for a job? Learn how to identify and dodge scams

As the new year begins, many people may be actively seeking new job opportunities. However, it's crucial to stay vigilant against job scams.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that job scams can be challenging to identify as they often look just like real job offers, popping up on popular job sites and even platforms like LinkedIn.

LinkedIn offers resources for its users to report any suspicious job postings or recruiters. The platform says it “takes user reports seriously and investigates potential scams."

Pablo Molina, a Cybersecurity Expert and Chief Information Security Officer at Drexel University, stresses the importance of being cautious, especially when job offers seem unsolicited or too good to be true.

"It is very unusual that somebody will ask us to join the organization if we didn't even apply to begin with. So if something comes out of the blue without any initial inquiry or consultation, it's already very suspect," Molina said.

A significant red flag, Molina notes, is when a job offer involves a request for money.

"No legitimate company will ask you for money so you can start working for them. No money for application fees, no money to buy computers or uniforms or things like that. All of these things ought to be provided by the company," he advises.

He also warns against making payments through apps with the promise of being reimbursed later, as this is a common tactic used in scams.

Molina further suggests verifying the legitimacy of the company, especially if contact is made through a personal email account. He recommends conducting a thorough search on the company, including checking with the Better Business Bureau to see if the company has been reported as a scam.

The FTC advises verifying the company using a known legitimate phone number or website, not just the contact information provided by the 'recruiter.'

Molina also points out that scammers often seek personal information, such as Social Security numbers or birth dates, which can be used for fraudulent activities like claiming unemployment benefits or opening credit accounts in your name.

If you fall victim to such scams, it's essential to report it immediately at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Contact your banks and credit card companies and consider freezing your credit with the major credit bureaus to prevent further damage.