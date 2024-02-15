Man arrested in December apartment fire in Tamarac that left woman dead

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal fire at a Tamarac apartment the day after Christmas that left a woman dead.

Laren Lenworth Emile, 31, is facing first-degree murder and arson charges in the Dec. 26 fire that claimed the life of 29-year-old Keera Brabham, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Laren Lenworth Emile

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at the apartment complex at 7900 South Colony Circle.

The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished, but Brabham was found inside an apartment and taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives later determined Emile was responsible for the killing and fire, officials said.

Authorities haven't said what the connection was between Emile and Brabham, but after the killing, her family members said they believed her ex-boyfriend was responsible.

"I think he is jealous and controlling, and when she broke up with him, he didn’t know how to handle it and couldn’t move on," Brabham's sister, Stephanie Gladman, told NBC6.

The family said Brabham had a 4-year-old child, was a business owner and was a happy, bubbly woman.

"We had Christmas dinner yesterday, we spoke yesterday," mother Juliet Brabham said after her daughter's body was found. "My daughter is gone…she did not deserve to die."

Emile was booked into jail, where he remained without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.