Broward County

Man arrested in December apartment fire in Tamarac that left woman dead

Laren Lenworth Emile, 31, is facing first-degree murder and arson charges in the Dec. 26 fire that claimed the life of 29-year-old Keera Brabham, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal fire at a Tamarac apartment the day after Christmas that left a woman dead.

Laren Lenworth Emile, 31, is facing first-degree murder and arson charges in the Dec. 26 fire that claimed the life of 29-year-old Keera Brabham, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Laren Lenworth Emile

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. at the apartment complex at 7900 South Colony Circle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The building was evacuated and the fire was extinguished, but Brabham was found inside an apartment and taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives later determined Emile was responsible for the killing and fire, officials said.

Authorities haven't said what the connection was between Emile and Brabham, but after the killing, her family members said they believed her ex-boyfriend was responsible.

Local

Miami 2 hours ago

Family grieving loss of Miami mother struck and killed while pushing son in stroller

Joe Carollo 3 hours ago

Notice announces auction of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's home over $63M judgment

"I think he is jealous and controlling, and when she broke up with him, he didn’t know how to handle it and couldn’t move on," Brabham's sister, Stephanie Gladman, told NBC6.

The family said Brabham had a 4-year-old child, was a business owner and was a happy, bubbly woman.

"We had Christmas dinner yesterday, we spoke yesterday," mother Juliet Brabham said after her daughter's body was found. "My daughter is gone…she did not deserve to die."

Emile was booked into jail, where he remained without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyTamarac
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us