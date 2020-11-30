Sunrise

Man Caught on Camera Vandalizing Statues, Setting Fire at Sunrise Church Arrested: Cops

The estimated damage caused was between $4,000 and $6,000

A man who was caught on camera destroying religious statues and setting a fire at a Catholic church in Sunrise has been arrested, police said.

Ryan Saeed Charlton, 33, was arrested Saturday night on charges including first-degree arson, property damage and criminal mischief for the incident at St. Bernard's Church on Sunset Strip, an arrest report said.

Ryan Charlton
Broward Sheriff's Office
Ryan Charlton

Surveillance footage from Nov. 20 showed a shirtless man carrying a large rock and throwing it at a statue of Jesus, knocking it down, outside the church.

Local

Hillsboro Beach 3 hours ago

Several People Detained After Boat With Migrants Comes Ashore at Hillsboro Beach

Fort Lauderdale 4 hours ago

Coast Guard Releases More Than 200 Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Off Florida Coast

A short time later the man returned and was seen pouring a liquid on the ground outside the church before setting it on fire.

A Catholic church in Sunrise is rethinking what it will be doing for Christmas after a man was caught on camera vandalizing some of its most sacred symbols.

The pastor of the church said statues of Mary and Saint Francis were also destroyed.

The estimated damage caused was between $4,000 and $6,000.

According to the arrest report, an officer watched the surveillance footage and recognized Charlton from two previous interactions, including an aggravated assault arrest.

Charlton was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

SunriseBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us