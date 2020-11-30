Man Caught on Camera Vandalizing Statues, Setting Fire at Sunrise Church Arrested: Cops

A man who was caught on camera destroying religious statues and setting a fire at a Catholic church in Sunrise has been arrested, police said.

Ryan Saeed Charlton, 33, was arrested Saturday night on charges including first-degree arson, property damage and criminal mischief for the incident at St. Bernard's Church on Sunset Strip, an arrest report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Surveillance footage from Nov. 20 showed a shirtless man carrying a large rock and throwing it at a statue of Jesus, knocking it down, outside the church.

A short time later the man returned and was seen pouring a liquid on the ground outside the church before setting it on fire.

A Catholic church in Sunrise is rethinking what it will be doing for Christmas after a man was caught on camera vandalizing some of its most sacred symbols.

The pastor of the church said statues of Mary and Saint Francis were also destroyed.

The estimated damage caused was between $4,000 and $6,000.

According to the arrest report, an officer watched the surveillance footage and recognized Charlton from two previous interactions, including an aggravated assault arrest.

Charlton was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.