Man charged with kidnaping child outside NW Miami-Dade home pleads not guilty

A man accused of kidnapping a child from their home in Northwest Miami-Dade pled not guilty on Wednesday.

Jose Reynaldo Martinez Reyes, 56, is facing charges of kidnapping and interference with custody, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

During his court appearance, a judge denied Martinez Reyes' bond and ordered that he stay in jail until his trial.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jose Reynaldo Martinez Reyes

According to police, on Dec. 29, 2024, a 6-year-old child was playing soccer near the 1300 block of Northwest 79th Street when he was allegedly kidnapped by Reyes.

Surveillance video shows the moments he approached the child and lured him away from the home.

Police said Martinez Reyes took the child while his older brother went inside the home.

He allegedly promised to give the child a toy if he went with him.

Once the family noticed their child was missing, they went looking for him and found him more than a mile away with Martinez Reyes.

If convicted, Martinez Reyes could face up to life in prison for the kidnapping charge.