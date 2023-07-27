Man who allegedly threatened two people with knife, dies after being shot by Miami Beach police officer

A night on Lincoln Road turned chaotic Thursday when a Miami Beach police officer shot a man who investigators said was armed with a knife and was threatening two people.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department, officers arrived at the scene in the 900 block of Lincoln Road just after 5:30 p.m. Witnesses said the altercation happened at the Victoria Secret on the corner of Lincoln Road and Jefferson Avenue.

"I was able to hear the gunshots," said Shanell Santiago, who works nearby. "I heard the sound. I thought I was mesmerized a little bit. I didn't have music on. So it was it was clear as day.”

Video obtained by NBC6 shows Miami Bach Police going door to door, evacuating shops along Lincoln Road.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“I guess somebody got shot because obviously the yellow tape is here and that's all I know," an unidentified witness told NBC6. "They kicked out everybody from right here from Michigan all the way down to Jefferson, and that's all they told us. They get more out of the way.”

Investigators said they responded to a disturbance call and arrived at the scene to find the knife-wielding man threatening two victims. One of the officers opened fire and hit the suspect.

The suspect, who was not identified, was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he later was pronounced dead.

Police said the two victims were not injured and no other people at the scene were hurt.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting at this time.