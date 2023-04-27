Man Who Killed Ex at Resort Before Plantation Suicide was Facing Domestic Violence Case

A man who gunned down the mother of his young child at a luxury Hallandale Beach resort before killing himself in Plantation had been facing a domestic violence case involving the woman, records showed.

Hallandale Beach Police on Thursday identified the suspect in the tragic chain of events as 22-year-old Davon Hilton, of Sunrise.

Police said Hilton was behind Monday's double shooting at the Beachwalk Resort that left his ex-girlfriend dead and her new boyfriend critically injured.

Davon Hilton

The victims had been in the valet area of the resort when Hilton approached and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Police said they identified Hilton as the gunman and he was tracked down to Plantation on Wednesday.

When authorities moved in to take him into custody, he fatally shot himself in the back of a rideshare vehicle, police said.

"This is a tragic event and any way you look at it, a lot of, several mothers and fathers who are grieving the loss of several people, along with someone who's in the hospital in critical condition," Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Pete Abut said Wednesday.

Police haven't identified the victims, but court records showed the woman was 19 and shared a young daughter with Hilton. The child turns 3 on Friday.

According to the court records, Hilton and the woman had been dating since 2019 but had started living separately some time in the middle of 2022.

An arrest report said that on Dec. 1, Hilton had gone to the woman's apartment in Lauderdale Lakes to drop off their daughter.

Hilton began arguing with the woman before he forced himself into the apartment then punched the woman with a closed fist, the report said.

He grabbed her by the hair and started to drag her but let go when he heard her grandmother coming up the stairs, the report said.

Hilton had been arrested on charges including burglary and battery in the incident, and had posted bond in January, records showed.

At an arraignment in February, he pleaded not guilty, the court records showed.

He had been due back in court in the case in June.