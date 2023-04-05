Medley Welding Business Owner Arrested for Manslaughter in Explosion That Killed 2

What to Know The owner of a Medley welding business where two customers were killed in an explosion has been arrested on manslaughter charges, police said

The owner of a Medley welding business has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with an explosion that killed two customers back in February.

Jean Paul Lauries Martinez, 42, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of manslaughter in the Feb. 21 explosion, after the circumstances of the incident "rose to the level of culpable negligence," Miami-Dade Police said.

The massive explosion and fire at Lauries Trailer Repair and General Welding at 11350 Northwest South River Drive killed 59-year-old Elias Gross and 54-year-old Vincent Wiliams.

A nearby camera captured a massive ball of fire rising into the air from the business, and aerial footage showed multiple buildings and vehicles engulfed in flames.

According to an arrest warrant, the victims were customers who went to the business to inquire about repairing a hole on a cargo tank and attaching two exhaust pipes to a vehicle.

Lauries Martinez went to the tank and smelled a liquid which he determined to be diesel fuel, and said when he opened gas valves, he didn't see any liquid come out, and thought the tank was empty, the warrant said.

Investigators found the tank had four red flammable hazmat signs that indicated gasoline, the warrant said.

Lauries Martinez told an employee to weld the tank, but the employee later told investigators that Lauries Martinez didn't use any type of equipment to vent or purge the tank, and never performed any chemical tests to assess what type of liquid was in the tank, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jean Paul Lauries Martinez

The employee said when he started welding, the explosion occurred. The bodies of the two victims were found after the fire was extinguished.

The employee said Lauries Martinez contacted him two days after the explosion to make sure their statements were the same, and said Lauries Martinez wanted him to give an inaccurate statement to investigators, the warrant said.

Lauries Martinez was booked into jail, where he remained held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.