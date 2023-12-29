Men die after argument leads to shooting in Miami Gardens bank

Two men who got into an argument at a Miami Gardens bank have died Friday after shooting each other.

According to officials, multiple units responded at around 2:10 p.m. to 18350 NW 2nd Ave., where a Bank of America is located.

The two men were going up an elevator and got into an argument, according to Miami Gardens Police. As the elevator opened up to the fifth floor, one of the men started shooting and the other exchanged fire.

Both of the men were airlifted to Aventura Hospital in critical condition, where they later died, police said.

The motive was unknown. Police said there were multiple witnesses and the scene is still under investigation.

