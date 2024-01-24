Miami Seaquarium responds to animal welfare allegations amid possible lease termination

Miami Seaquarium is responding to animal welfare allegations just days after Miami-Dade County moved to end its lease -- citing alarming violations.

The county pointed to a federal report that documented continuous violations and poor quality of animal care.

In a Jan. 21 letter to Eduardo Albor, the president of park operator The Dolphin Company, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava expressed "profound frustration" over the Seaquarium's "multiple and repeated" instances of animal welfare violations found by the United States Department of Agriculture during a routine inspection last November.

The Nov. 28 USDA report found dolphin pools in disrepair, high counts of bacteria in the water where marine mammals are kept, and numerous areas of black mold growth along with bubbling paint within the penguin enclosure.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

On Wednesday, Miami Seaquarium, in its first statement on the issue, announced that its animal care staff has been collaborating with the USDA to address concerns about the care of four complex animal cases and expressed its disappointment with the county's handling of information in the report.

"Miami Seaquarium is in compliance with federal Animal Welfare Act regulations. It's important to clarify that, there was no confiscation, and MSQ’s professional staff continues to care for its animals with the same passion, knowledge and dedication they do every day," the release stated. "Despite maintaining open and direct communication with Miami Dade County, MSQ was never asked by our landlord to confirm such information."

Miami Seaquarium also noted that constant improvements have been made to its animal care programs since The Dolphin Company assumed the operations.

"The USDA complimented the steps Miami Seaquarium and its dedicated team of animal professionals has taken in that regard," the release stated.

It also mentioned that Miami Seaquarium remains open and operating under the lease agreement executed by Miami-Dade County.

"We reiterate our disappointment with how Miami Dade County has misused the information they claimed they had received from the USDA regarding animal health issues at MSQ. The Mayor and her staff have never reached out to MSQ to confirm the accuracy of this information before making it public," the statement continued. "They could have contacted us at any time with any questions or concerns, or even sent an independent Veterinarian to confirm the claims, but this was not the case."

"We appreciate Mayor Levine’s interest in the well-being of our animals and will continue to welcome her and her staff to Miami Seaquarium to see firsthand the high standards of animal care we hold as professionals in animal care and to clarify any questions or concerns," the statement said.

The Seaquarium emphasized that it continues to welcome guests.