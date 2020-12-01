Pandemic Relief: Miami Begins Giving Grocery Gift Cards to Residents Tuesday

What to Know The city began handing out the $250 cards starting Tuesday at Regatta Park

The only requirements are proof of City of Miami residency and a signed affidavit that you've experienced financial hardship during the pandemic

In a press conference last Wednesday, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the gift cards would be able to help roughly 14,000 families who live in the city

Residents in the city of Miami waited for hours to get a Publix gift card to help those experiencing hardship and food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city began handing out the $250 cards starting Tuesday at Regatta Park. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was on hand for the event.

“A lot of these folks out here are struggling," said Johnny Logan, who waited with his wife to get one of the 500 cards handed out. “We can add on to what we have at the house so we can be comfortable and live and eat and, not only that, but we can feel comfortable to wake up and know that we have something to eat.”

The other four locations and dates where the cards will be distributed include:

Dec. 8 - Little Haiti Soccer Park (6301 NE 2nd Ave, Miami 33138)

(6301 NE 2nd Ave, Miami 33138) Dec. 15 - Juan Pablo Duarte Park (1776 NW 28th St, Miami 33142)

(1776 NW 28th St, Miami 33142) Dec. 22 - Jose Marti Park (351 SW 4th Ave, Miami 33130)

(351 SW 4th Ave, Miami 33130) Dec. 29 - West End Park (6030 SW 2nd St, Miami 33144)

The only requirements are proof of City of Miami residency and a signed affidavit that you've experienced financial hardship during the pandemic.

Cards are limited to one per household and are available on a first come, first serve basis. You must register for a card by clicking on this link.

“That’s just extra money that we don’t have to worry about having food on the table and that’s extra money for other stuff like rent and lights and utilities," said Tiphany Santander, who waited at the event.

Those who are unable to visit any of the locations can call Mayor Francis Suarez's office at 305-250-5300 to make arrangements.

In a press conference last Wednesday, Suarez said the gift cards would be able to help roughly 14,000 families who live in the city. The mayor also addressed how the city would handle social distancing in the event to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

"Obviously, what we've seen from our food distributions it could be more than thousands of people," Suarez said. "So, we will have adequate policing to make sure that we are able to manage to flow of people."

The gift card program was made through collaboration with the mayor, city commissioners and Publix through CARES Act funding.