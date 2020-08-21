Monroe County Announces Emergency Order, Evacuations Ahead of Tropical Storm Laura

Monroe County has issued a state of local emergency and announced some mandatory evacuations while the area remains in the cone of concern for Tropical Storm Laura.

The order issued Friday opens the county’s Emergency Operations Center due to a “threat of danger to the populace inhabiting Monroe County” according to a press release sent by county officials.

Monroe County has also issued a mandatory evacuation of all live-aboard vessels, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, and campers. All recreational vehicles must be removed by noon on Sunday.

County officials will discuss opening shelters during a Saturday meeting with them opening as early as Sunday afternoon.

“Residents should continue to monitor the storm and be prepared for category one hurricane winds and strong squalls,” said Shannon Wiener, Monroe County Emergency Management Director. “Please secure all boats and outside items over the weekend for this event.”

Hotels will stay open during the potential storm, but those staying are advised to be aware of hazardous weather conditions.

County offices will be closed Monday while airports will continue to operate until protective measures are enacted Sunday.