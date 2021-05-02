Murdered Middle Schooler's Parents React to Convicted Killer's Death

The parents of Jaime Gough felt profound sadness when they learned the man who murdered their son died in prison.

Michael Hernandez, 31, was serving a life sentence for the February 2004 murder of Jaime Gough when they were both 14-year-old students at Southwood Middle School in Palmetto Bay.

“I started crying and crying," Maria Gough said. "I couldn’t stop crying.”

"Mrs. Hernandez and Mr. Hernandez, we are not happy to hear that your son passed," Jorge Gough said. "Despite all that we’ve been through we as parents, know how it feels.”

Hernandez stabbed Jaime more than 40 times before hiding his knife in his backpack, and he then went to class.

“I don't know if he regret before he died, I hope yes," Maria said.

The Florida Department of Corrections is investigating Hernandez’s death. A cause of death has not been released.

“I already forgave, many years ago, before the trial," Maria said.

In 2016, Hernandez had a new sentencing hearing, but a Miami-Dade County judge agreed to send him back to prison for life.

A street in Palmetto Bay was renamed after a student who was killed by a classmate in a school bathroom back in 2004. NBC 6’s Ari Odzer reports.

Gough’s parents say they’ve always prayed for Hernandez — and now they’ll be praying for his loved ones.

“I hope God will help them through this," Maria said.