‘Daddy did it … and mommy is dead': Details emerge of what led to woman's shooting in front of kids

New details have emerged of what led up to a man allegedly shooting and killing a woman in front of their two children in Miramar on Wednesday morning.

Derrick Feliciano Bargman-Williams, 28, is facing murder charges in the death of 25-year-old Jessica Frankel Singleton, according to an arrest report.

At around 8:20 a.m., Singleton was found unresponsive and lying on her side near a car in front of a home along DeSoto Drive, according to Miramar Police. She was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say a woman was shot and killed outside a home in Miramar. Officials say the shooter knew the victim.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the arrest report, Bargman-Williams and Singleton had been arguing throughout the night and into the morning. The argument turned physical, and started inside the home and carried over to the outside of the residence.

That was when Bargman-Williams took out a handgun and shot Singleton in the chest, police said. He allegedly continued to shoot her, in her torso and back, as she turned away to run from the gunfire.

Bargman-Williams and Singleton have three children together, police said, and the shooting happened in front of their 4-year-old and 1-year-old.

"Daddy did it to mommy, and mommy is dead," one of the children told an officer who responded to the scene.

A SWAT perimeter was established in the neighborhood after Bargman-Williams fled the scene. After an extensive search that involved Pembroke Pines Police, he was later found hiding in some bushes several blocks away and was taken into custody.

According to police, Ring camera video showed a man believed to be Bargman-Williams running away, with a boy chasing after him, yelling, "Daddy, daddy, daddy."

Neighbors in the area were stunned to hear about the shooting.

"It's very scary," said one neighbor, who remained anonymous. "I'm thankful they did apprehend the suspect for the safety of our neighborhood, but it's very tragic. Very, very tragic."

The Department of Children and Families was at the scene and will determine where the children will be placed.