New information released on two cars that jet crashed into on I-75 near Naples

The Bombardier Challenger 604 jet that crashed on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida Friday struck two vehicles that were traveling on the highway, the Federal Aviation Administration revealed on Monday.

A person inside one of the vehicles was left seriously injured, while another three other people escaped unharmed, according to a preliminary report from the FAA.

Their identities have not been released.

Meanwhile, five people were onboard the jet, according to the FAA. The two victims who died were pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park and second in command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Collier County's Sheriff's Office announced on social media Saturday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The people who survived are crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, as well as passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio. Whether they suffered injuries remains unknown.

They're also believed to be the same three people caught on camera running from the wreck -- saying two pilots were still inside the aircraft as it went up in flames.

The jet as well as it's pilot and co-pilot were reportedly part of Fort Lauderdale-based company Hop-A-Jet Worldwide Charter.

The final destination of the jet was Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) -- where Hop-A-Jet's corporate headquarters are located.