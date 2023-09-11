New surveillance footage shows Miami TSA officers accused of stealing from passengers

New surveillance footage appears to show Transportation Security Administration officers at Miami International Aiport going through travelers' bags and allegedly stealing money during security screenings.

Two TSA agents are facing charges in the alleged thefts following their arrests in July.

Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams are facing grand theft charges. A third TSA agent was initially arrested but had her charges dropped.

According to arrest reports, authorities started investigating thefts that had occurred at the airport's Security Checkpoint E.

Detectives discovered surveillance video showed the officers distracting passengers as they were being screened so they could steal money from their belongings, the reports said.

In one case, video provided by TSA showed Williams and Gonzalez removing $600 from a passenger's wallet as the passenger was being screened, the reports said.

In one of the videos released Monday, the two appear to be casually going through a pocket of a black bag. When one agent walks away, the other appears to take something from the bin and put in his pocket.

In another video, the agent appears to put his hand in a Louis Vuitton bag and pull something out of the pouch, setting the item to the side. Later down the conveyor belt, the same agent is seen grabbing that item before it gets screened.

Gonzalez and Williams have pleaded not guilty. They're awaiting their next court date.