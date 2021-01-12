6 Things to Know: Vaccination Site Opening in Fort Lauderdale, House to Vote On 25th Amendment Resolution

It's Tuesday, Jan. 12 - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

Weather-wise, we continue to stay locked in a partly sunny and mild pattern with highs hitting the upper 70s. Expect a shower or two as a weak front inches closer. Click here for your full forecast.

No. 1- Vaccination Site Opening at Inter Miami Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

A new COVID-19 vaccination site is opening today at Inter Miami's stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Health is partnering with the team and the City of Fort Lauderdale to begin vaccinations at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park.

After the opening today, the site will be open Monday through Friday and expects to vaccinate up to 500 pre-registered patients a day.

Patients must pre-register to be eligible for vaccination and be age 65 and over; office staff of Broward Health's credentialed physicians; EMS; or non-credentialed community healthcare providers who do not have access to the vaccine, as well as their office staff.

No. 2- Police Investigate Shooting in Miami’s Brownsville Neighborhood

A 17-year-old girl and three 19-year-old men were injured in a shooting in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood Monday evening, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

Police say the girl and one of the adult males were critically injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. 40 rounds of shots were fired in the chaotic scene, police say.

The shooting happened in the area of NW 58th Street and 25th Avenue. The suspect remains at-large and police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 3 - House to Vote On 25th Amendment Resolution Calling to Remove Trump from Office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats are determined to hold President Donald Trump accountable for inciting a violent insurrection that ended with the death of a Capitol police officer, whether through the 25th Amendment or a second impeachment.

They want Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and declare Trump incapable of exercising the duties of his office, but if he does not, and the president does not resign, they say they will move to impeach him for an unprecedented second time.

4- Manatee With ‘Trump' Etched Onto Back Found in Florida

Federal authorities are investigating after a manatee with the word "Trump" etched onto its back was found in Florida.

The discovery was made Sunday in the Homosassa River north of Tampa, the Citrus County Chronicle reported.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident, the paper reported.

5- Florida Warning Residents About COVID-19 Vaccination Scams

As Florida residents look to get the COVID-19 vaccine, officials are warning about possible vaccination scams.

The Better Business Bureau said consumers may notice an increase in suspicious texts or emails claiming to have information about the vaccine in exchange for personal information, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said Monday.

Floridians should closely monitor their financial accounts for fraudulent activity and be wary of vaccine information.

6 - Alabama Wins 18th National Title Inside Hard Rock Stadium

Alabama scored their 18th National Title inside the Hard Rock Stadium last night, defeating Ohio State for the national championship.

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith finished one of the most productive seasons by a college receiver as the Southeastern Conference's all-time leader in yards and with his name prominent in the College Football Playoff record book.

Smith's 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns against Ohio State, all in the first half Monday night, increased his career totals to 235 receptions for 3,759 yards. He passed Vanderbilt's Jordan Matthews (2010-13) as the SEC's career leader in receiving yards.

Smith, who left in the third quarter with a right hand injury and didn't return, ended the season with 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns.

