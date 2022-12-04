ICYMI: Miramar Cold Case Solved 43 Years Later, Miami-Dade Commissioner Condemns FIU for Hosting Author of ‘Cuban Privilege' Book

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Miramar Cold Case Solved, Man Indicted in Woman's 1980 Murder: Police

Nearly 43 years after a woman was murdered in Miramar, police said they've found her killer.

Ronald E. Richards has been indicted by a grand jury on sexual battery and murder charges in the Jan. 22, 1980 killing of 32-year-old Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth, Miramar Police officials said Thursday.

It's the oldest cold case solved in the department's history, officials said. Advancements in DNA technology helped investigators crack this case after detectives took another look into it about a year ago.

Fisher-Bamforth was home alone and asleep in her Miramar mobile home when Richards broke in through a window and then raped and bludgeoned her.

Months after the crime, Richards was named a person of interest.

Hurricane Season Ends But Ian and Nicole Leave Lasting Impact on Florida: Morales

Two is not better than one, when it comes to hurricane strikes.

In the case of Florida, the one-two punch of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole dealt a deadly, damaging, and serious economic blow to the state from which it will take years to recover.

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends Wednesday, will be remembered for its slow start and furious finish. The lopsided season did not see its first hurricane until September.

Once it got going, though, some of 2022’s storms — supercharged by the climate crisis — broke meteorological records.

Danielle, for example, the season’s first storm to reach hurricane force, didn’t develop in the tropics. It formed in the normally colder North Atlantic, halfway between Virginia and Portugal! Less than a handful of tropical systems have attained hurricane strength farther northeast of where Danielle did.

Art Basel Returns Across Miami and Miami Beach for Its 20th Anniversary

From the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to the Miami Beach Convention Center, it was clear Miami Beach had become the center of the art world for the 20th anniversary of Art Basel.

More than a million visitors to Art Basel are expected to pass through Miami International Airport from now through Dec. 6, according to the Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"I just loved it," said Art Basel guest Alice Eiras. “There was a lot of woman empowering stuff. I think it was great."

The convention center opened to the public Thursday. Guests found more than 280 leading galleries, by some of the most popular artists from five continents.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Condemns FIU for Hosting Author of ‘Cuban Privilege' Book

One of the newest members of the Miami-Dade County commission is condemning Florida International University for inviting an author to speak about her new book examining advantages that federal immigration law granted Cubans who immigrated to the United States.

Kevin Cabrera, who was elected to the District 6 seat on November 8 after being endorsed by former President Donald Trump, called the book ‘Cuban Privilege’ by Boston University professor Susan Eva Eckstein “hate filled” and “anti-Cuban.”

In an interview with the Miami Herald, Eckstein said she was shocked by the criticism and said the book is an exploration of how U.S. policy has treated Cuban immigrants as compared to immigrants from other countries.

A South Florida woman is suing over the time it takes to make Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese, saying the box's claims of "ready in 3-and-a-half minutes" doesn't accurately portray how long it takes to prepare the meal.

Hialeah Woman Sues Kraft, Calling Mac and Cheese Prep Time ‘False and Misleading'

A South Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company over the time it takes to make its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese, saying the box's claims of "ready in 3-and-a-half minutes" doesn't accurately portray how long it takes to prepare the meal.

The class-action complaint was filed earlier this month in the Southern District of Florida Miami Division on behalf of Amanda Ramirez, of Hialeah. The suit alleges that the Pittsburgh-based company sells more of the product, and at a higher price, by misleading consumer's about the Velveeta Shells & Cheese prep time.

According to the suit, Ramirez purchased the microwavable pasta at a "premium" of $10.99 for eight 2.39 oz cups at Publix, which was higher than similar products. The suit says Ramirez chose Velveeta over other similar products because of the prep time prominently promised on its label and "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth."

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Caravan of Joy Toy Drive Underway

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51's 25th Annual Caravan of Joy Toy Drive is officially accepting donations NOW through December 9th at participating South Florida Simon Malls. You may also purchase a gift on Amazon and have it delivered directly to our stations in Miramar.

To donate, please bring a new, unwrapped toy in its original packaging suitable for infants and children 0-12 years old and teens 13-18 years old. Please do not donate toy guns (including water pistols), swords or any other toys that depict violence.

