ICYMI: Video Shows Passenger Removed From Flight in MIA, DeSantis Signs Bill to Support Foster Kids, Parents

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Video Shows Passenger After Being Removed From American Airlines Flight in Miami

Police body camera video NBC 6 exclusively obtained shows American Airlines first-class passenger Elizabeth Bridget Morgan at Miami International Airport moments after she was taken off an international flight in January.

“The passenger in 1D came up and said ‘look I think he (flight attendant) needs your help,” a flight attendant can be heard saying. “She’s treating him very aggressively and badly.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to a police report, Morgan “was refusing to wear her mask” and “became verbally aggressive” towards a flight attendant during the Miami to London flight.

“I was afraid that she was going to get more, escalate,” a flight attendant tells Miami-Dade Police officers on the scene trying to piece together what happened.

Click here to read the full story.

NBC 6's Victor Jorges has more on what the officer was forced to open fire after it attacked a woman.

Dog Shot by Officer After Attacking Woman in Lauderhill: Police

A police officer shot a dog who had been attacking a woman in a Lauderhill neighborhood Tuesday morning, officials said.

Lauderhill Police said the incident took place just before 8 a.m. when the officer was in the 5400 block of Northwest 18th Court and saw the woman being attacked by the dog.

Investigators said the officer jumped a fence and ran over to help the woman, and was forced to open fire on the pit bull before it ran to a nearby house.

The woman, who was not identified, told police she was protecting her small dog from being attacked when she was bitten. She was taken to an area hospital with puncture wounds to her lower body.

Click here to read the full story.

The CDC announced Wednesday that it was extending the national mask requirement for public transportation systems through May 3 as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases in parts of the country.

CDC Extends Travel Mask Requirement to May 3 as COVID Rises

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for airplanes and public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

“In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

When the Transportation Security Administration, which enforces the rule for planes, buses, trains and transit hubs, extended the requirement last month, it said the CDC had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

Click here to read the full story.

Florida will create new grant programs to help fathers become more engaged with their children and children whose fathers aren’t in their home.

Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Bill to Support Foster Kids, Parents

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will support foster children and parents.

DeSantis signed the bill during a news conference at Miami Dade College Tuesday morning.

The bill will set aside $19 million for stipends for relatives and non-relatives who take on the role of foster parents. Another $25 million will go toward paying $200 a month to parents of younger foster children, DeSantis said.

A third component of the bill expands tuition and fee waivers at schools and colleges for foster children.

Click here to read the full story.

Florida Man Gets 2 Years for Multistate Motorized Golf Cart Thefts

A Florida man linked to dozens of motorized golf cart thefts in the Upper Midwest was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison.

The FBI began investigating Nathan Rodney Nelson in July 2019 after the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo, North Dakota, asked for help in solving a series of golf cart thefts starting in 2017 in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Nelson, a former Minnesota resident living in Apollo Beach, Florida, was eventually arrested in June 2020 while he was caught trying to steal golf carts from a dealer in Donalsonville, Georgia. He also was carrying pre-printed serial number labels and burglary tools, according to court documents.

Investigators say he stole at least 63 golf carts in seven states, worth at least $283,500.

Click here to read the full story.

A dolphin was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at Miami Seaquarium. NBC 6's Claudia DoCampo reports

Video Shows Dolphin Attacking Trainer During Miami Seaquarium Show

A dolphin was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at Miami Seaquarium on Saturday.

A man named Shannon Carpenter was watching the Flipper show at the Seaquarium with his family when he recorded the moment a dolphin named Sundance suddenly turned on its trainer.

"There was obviously some type of struggle and the crowd seemed to know something wasn't right," said Carpenter. "The trainer swam to the dock pretty quickly and she just kneeled there for the rest of the show while they kind of closed it down."

Jared Goodman, an Animal Law attorney at the PETA Foundation, says this is not new.

Click here to read the full story.