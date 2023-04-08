‘Nothing Can Change': Couple Identifying as Parents of Twins Who Died in Lake Drowning Speak Out

The heartbreaking loss of twin brothers with a deep bond - one selflessly jumping into a lake at Arthur Woodward Park on Friday to save the other who had fallen in.

Both teens were rushed to the hospital and later died, leaving the tragic reality on the Pinewood community.

“And when we come back, I heard her crying and then I saw what's going on. Why are you crying? And then they told me the kids is at hospital," said Adlene D'Haiti, who spoke on behalf of the couple identifying as the teen's parents. "And when I went to the hospital, I heard that they already die.”

Joanel Paul and Modeline Sereste identified themselves as the mother and stepfather for Andrew and Alex, who turned 13 in March.

"She's supposed to have them now. Nothing can change, but unfortunately they are not here,” D'Haiti said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded at around 3 p.m. to the park at Northwest 99th Street after a call of two people in the water.

The twins were playing near the lake when one of them fell into the water, Miami-Dade Police said in a news conference. Witnesses said another teen had pushed him into the lake.

The twin's brother then jumped into the lake to help. Both of them couldn't swim and started to drown, police said.

Fire officials said three divers were searching the lake for the victims. Both teens were eventually pulled from the water and paramedics gave them CPR before transporting them to a local hospital.

One of the twins was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other was listed as critical, police said. His condition deteriorated and he died at the hospital.

According to the CDC, in 2022 Florida ranked 6th in the U.S. per capita for unintentional drowning deaths among children ages 0 to 17 years of age.

The Florida Department of Children and Families reported 93 drownings in 2022. This year, there have already been 22 drownings in the state of Florida.

“I wish, I wish everybody tried to make your kids know how to swim,” D'Haiti