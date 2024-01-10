Opa-locka commission votes 4-1 to keep interim city manager Darvin Williams

Some Opa-locka residents celebrated a win Wednesday night after the city commission voted to keep interim City Manager Darvin Williams.

Commissioner Joseph Kelley proposed removing Williams, but in the end, the community's voice was heard.

Jasmine Wimes was one of the dozens of residents who came out to support Williams.

“He is the only person that is helping us,” Wimes said.

She lives in the Glorieta Gardens Apartments, where a spotlight has been on the complex regarding deplorable living conditions.

“He said, hey, I’m new here, but I’m gonna help you because this is not liveable, this is not something I would want to raise my kids in,” Wimes said.

While dozens took to the podium to show their support, others voiced their concerns about Williams.

“The city manager doesn’t qualify to be city manager because he can’t get past a level two background,” said one of his opponents.

During the meeting, the commissioner discussed how Opa-locka has had 10 city managers since 2015.

In a 4 to 1 vote, the commission chose to keep Williams in his position.