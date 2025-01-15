Miami-Dade County

Pembroke Pines man arrested in fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Florida City

Tyler Kingsley Manyou, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the Jan. 4 shooting of 13-year-old Johvon Taylor, records showed

A Pembroke Pines man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old in Florida City earlier this month.

Tyler Kingsley Manyou, 23, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge in the Jan. 4 shooting of 13-year-old Johvon Taylor, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Taylor had been found shot in the abdomen in the 1300 block of Northwest 6th Avenue and was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Investigators tracked down the car believed to have been used by the suspects in the shooting, which apparently led them to Manyou.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and it's believed Taylor wasn't the intended target. Another person was also hurt in the shooting but survived.

Manyou appeared in court Wednesday, where he was ordered held without bond.

More suspects are reportedly being sought in connection with the shooting.

Taylor, a student at Homestead Middle School known as "Woodah," was mourned at a funeral on Saturday. Friends and family said he had a passion for football, music, dancing and dirt bikes, and had a whole life ahead of him.

NBC6 reached out to Taylor's family, who said they were happy an arrest was made but said they're hoping all involved are caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Miami-Dade CountyFlorida City
