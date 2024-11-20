Police investigate deadly shooting of woman in Miami Gardens as domestic

Miami Gardens released new information Wednesday on the deadly shooting of a woman at an apartment complex.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Chavley Acanda Gonzalez. She had just celebrated her birthday on Sunday before her body was found in a parking lot outside her apartment building Tuesday morning.

She had been shot multiple times, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Hours after her body was found, a man turned himself into the City of Miami Police Department and was transferred to Miami Gardens. As of Wednesday evening, police have not released his identity.

Police also said the crime is being investigated as a “domestic incident,” but it remains unclear what relationship he had with the victim.

Dr. Linda Parker of the Women in Distress domestic abuse center reacted to the news, saying the trend of domestic violence is headed in the wrong direction in South Florida.

“There are just no words. It’s so rampant right now,” said Dr. Parker. “Broward is number 4 in the state for domestic violence cases. Miami Dade is, I believe, third. So, we carry a lot of the cases.”

Calls to the center are up 66% in one year, according to Dr. Parker. Statewide, more than 15,000 calls for assistance have been made.

“Those numbers are frightening because it’s not just the domestic violence rising but it’s the level of anger… the level of frustration and anger being taken out on another human,” said Dr. Parker. “Those numbers are not going down. We just haven’t seen any decrease.”

Last week, a pregnant mother was found stabbed to death in her bathroom after police say her husband left notes in the house, wishing his family goodbye.

Police said the couple had a history of “documented domestic violence.”

“It’s not going to get better,” said Dr. Parker. “No matter how much you try to make it better, you can’t force someone who is broken to fix themselves without serious help.”

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, call the Florida Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-500-1119.