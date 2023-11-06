Police seek more info in fatal Kendall shooting involving father and son

Police are searching for more information in a shooting in Kendall that left a young man dead and his father facing a murder charge.

Miami-Dade Police released a flyer Monday seeking more information in the Friday afternoon shooting that left 21-year-old Eric Contreras dead.

🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: On 11/3/23, Eric Contreras was killed in the area of 10703 SW 84 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous. pic.twitter.com/h42xPmB8Z2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) November 6, 2023

His father, 52-year-old David Contreras, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

Police are asking to speak to anyone who has more details on the relationship between the father and son or those who can shed light on what led up to the incident.

According to an arrest report, David Contreras shot his son multiple times "for unknown reasons" then called police and told them he'd shot his son.

When officers arrived to the scene near 10703 Southwest 84th Avenue, they found Eric Contreras suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Contreras was booked into jail and went before a judge on Sunday, where he was ordered held without bond.

The father’s attorney says Erik struggled with his mental health, and that may have been a factor in Friday’s incident.

"This is just a very tragic situation. He is distraught," defense attorney Frank Quintero Jr., one of three lawyers representing David Contreras, told NBC6 over the phone after Sunday's hearing. "The victim is the son of the defendant, and the victim has suffered from some severe emotional and mental conditions, and we're still trying to determine what happened, why it happened."

Quintero said there were prior incidents involving Eric Contreras and his parents but that police were never called, so there's no record of what happened.

The police flyer said they're seeking more information on the shooting and a $5,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with info is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.