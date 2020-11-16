Promising Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Developed With Help From UM Clinical Trials

South Florida helped play a key role in the development of a potential COVID-19 vaccine that was reported Monday to be more than 94% effective.

University of Miami researchers have been conducting clinical trials for the vaccine from Moderna, which said Monday that preliminary data from the ongoing study showed it to be 94.5% effective.

The announcement came after Pfizer made a similar announcement about their vaccine last week.

"So now we have two vaccines that are really quite effective, so I think this is a really strong step forward to where we want to be about getting control of this outbreak," leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data from its phase 3 trial showed its coronavirus vaccine is more than 94% effective in preventing COVID-19. Dr. Bob Lahita, a clinical professor at New York Medical College and the Chairman of the Department of Medicine at St. Joseph's Healthcare System, breaks down the "very exciting news," and why March and April could be "big months" for vaccination.

It was announced over the summer that UM's Miller School of Medicine was launching a testing site to run clinical trials of potential vaccines.

Officials said participants would not be intentionally infected with the disease, but rather monitored to see if the vaccine caused them to produces antibodies that counter the virus and prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 11 million in recent days.

If the Food and Drug Administration allows emergency use of Moderna's or Pfizer's candidates, there will be limited, and rationed, supplies before the end of the year. Moderna expects to have about 20 million doses, earmarked for the U.S., by the end of 2020. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech expect to have about 50 million doses globally by year's end.