WATCH LIVE: Rapper YNW Melly back in court to seek bond while he awaits double murder re-trial

Rapper YNW Melly was expected to be back before a judge Friday as he seeks his release on bond while he awaits re-trial in his double murder case.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is expected to attend a hearing where a judge will consider whether he should be granted bond.

If the judge grants a bond during the proceeding, known as an Arthur hearing, Melly could be allowed to await his re-trial from home.

What is an Arthur hearing?

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

An Arthur hearing is an opportunity for someone who is in custody to go before a judge so their attorneys can argue why they should receive a bond. If they are given a bond, they could post bond and get out of jail.

It is often scheduled when someone was ordered to have no bond in their initial bond hearing after arrest.

It usually comes from a defense request, as is the case with Demons. He has been given “no bond” since his arrest.

Melly has been behind bars in Broward since surrendering to authorities in February 2019 to face two charges of first-degree murder.

In requesting the hearing, defense attorneys argued that that Demons' co-defendant, who's facing the same charges, was granted a bond. They also argued that although the rapper is charged with non-bondable offenses, the judge still has discretion to grant bond.

Demons is accused of shooting and killing two childhood friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in October of 2018. They were all part of the YNW rapper collective.

Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Cortland Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said.

Authorities said Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.

NBC6's Niko Clemmons has more, including reaction from the mother of one victim.

Henry is charged as an accomplice in the case but will be tried separately.

The initial double murder trial for Demons ended in a mistrial on July 22, when jurors were deadlocked and couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.

The re-trial is set to begin Oct. 9 with jury selection.

During his first trial, prosecutors said the shooting was part of a gang action, while defense attorneys said the motive lacked credibility because Demons and the victims were close friends.

The defense said Demons was at home at the time of the killings.

Demons has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if convicted.