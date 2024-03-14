WATCH LIVE: Residents and community leaders gather a week after 40-year-old was shot by police in Model City

Local organizations, residents and community leaders held a news conference Thursday morning to demand support for non-police crisis response program after the shooting of Donald Armstrong in Model City last week.

On Thursday, March 7, a 40-year-old man, identified by family members as Donald Armstrong, was shot in the area of Northwest 7th Court and 58th Street in Model City.

Officers had responded to a call about a man who was possibly on narcotics, according to Miami Police.

When they showed up at the house, the man was holding a sharp object, acting erratic and not listening to their commands.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Video from a witness showed Miami Police officers speaking with the man and then tasing him twice.

The man apparently lunges toward officers, who then fire at him several times.

Police said the man still had the sharp object in his hands, which was why one of their officers decided to shoot.

The Healing and Justice Center, a coalition of community advocates, including the Circle of Brotherhood, Dream Defenders, Dade County Street Response and Touching Miami with Love discussed in this morning news conference the importance of non-police crisis response to situations that they call "non-police related issues."

According to the advisory shared by the organizations with NBC6, “they respond to mental health crises, neighborhood conflict and domestic violence with a non-law enforcement approach, aiming to prevent arrest and instances like Thursday’s police shooting of Donald Armstrong.”

The Miami Police Department's Chief of Police has issued a strongly worded statement after his officers tased and shot Armstrong.

"This incident has been an event that impacted our entire community. Transparency and accountability to our community will always remain our goal," Miami Police chief, Morales said in the statement. "Communication is paramount to our communities, and we want to ensure all information we disseminate is accurate. The community needs to hear directly from me about the situation. We have two parallel investigations going. One by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, an outside agency that investigates all police-involved shootings, and a second by Miami PD. We are already in the process of our internal investigation regarding all actions taken. I pledge to ensure that our department does better in addressing calls involving mental and behavioral issues. I am asking all of us to pray for Mr. Armstrong and his family during this difficult time."

Donald Armstrong was hospitalized in critical but stable condition and went through surgery Thursday night. His mother is praying he pulls through.

Stay tuned to NBC6 for updates on this story.