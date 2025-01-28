Vans transporting Chinese migrants stopped in Coral Gables, 2 smugglers detained: Police

An investigation is underway in Coral Gables after officers intercepted two vans that were transporting Chinese migrants.

According to Coral Gables Police, they received a call on Tuesday about migrants possibly being transported.

Aerial footage captured law enforcement at the scene at North Kendall Drive and Old Cutler Road.

After arriving at the scene, officers stopped the vans that were carrying 26 migrants. It's unknown where they were headed.

Two smugglers were detained by police .

The incident comes just days after more than two dozen people were taken into custody in Coral Gables in what authorities said was a human smuggling operation.

This is developing story.