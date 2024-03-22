Second round of severe weather brings heavy rain, flooding to South Florida

Another round of severe weather is moving into South Florida and is bringing heavy rainfall, flooding and storms across the region on Friday night.

A Tornado Watch was also issued until 3 a.m. Saturday for a southern portion of the state, including Miami-Dade and Broward counties. A watch, as opposed to a warning, means conditions are favorable or expected but not occurring or imminent.

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 3AM FOR MOST OF SOUTH FLORIDA. Conditions are favorable for tornadoes from Fort Lauderdale south to Miami and into The Keys. No tornado warnings at this time, but we'll monitor all night. @nbc6 #nbc6 #miamiweather pic.twitter.com/9ZPwYB3jMp — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) March 23, 2024

The National Weather Service also extended a Flash Flood Warning for Miami Beach until 2 a.m. A Flood Advisory is also in effect until 2 a.m. for Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The severe weather prompted a Tornado Warning late Friday night for a portion of Miami-Dade County, including Miami, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove.

Round one arrived this morning, and South Florida did see a Flood Advisory in Broward and a Tornado Warning around Islamorada.

Friday night was forecast to be stormy and windy with flooding rain anywhere and strong to severe storms, mainly south of Miami and especially in the Keys.

A Wind Advisory also remains in effect through Saturday evening.

Mar 22 @ 4 PM: A lull in heavy rainfall and perhaps even some occasional breaks of sunshine are possible over the next few hours as #RoundOne has departed our area.



However in the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the second complex of showers and storms (#RoundTwo) is heading our way. pic.twitter.com/vaTnIIP8Lu — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 22, 2024

Despite nasty weather, the show is still going on at Ultra Music Festival — while tennis fans are disappointed the rain's putting a damper on the Miami Open. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports

Organizers temporarily shut down Ultra Music Festival on Friday night due to the severe weather.

We will stay locked into this unstable air mass into Saturday, with periods of heavy rain throughout the day.

By the end of the day, things will look to clear out and we improve by the second half of the weekend.

Stay with NBC6 and the First Alert Weather Team as we continue to analyze the data and fine-tune the forecast.