South Florida Sisters Make Plea To Find Brother’s Killer

It’s been four months since a driver struck and killed Pierre “Pete” Fortin, and left him for dead.

“It has been a roller coaster,” said his sister, Franchesca Fortin. “It never stops, and it will never end.”

The 49-year-old Miramar father had stopped to help a driver in distress on I-95 near Hollywood Boulevard in the early morning hours of October 31, 2019.

“We never got to say goodbye to him,” sobbed his sister, Nadine Barreau.

At a press conference with Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the sisters pleaded for their brother’s killer to turn himself in, and for anyone who knows something to speak up.

“The problem of people fleeing the scene isn’t getting any better,” said Trooper Yanko Reyes, who counted 105,000 hit and run crashes in Florida.

Reyes notes Florida law requires a driver to remain at a crash scene like the one where Fortin died. It could be the difference between life and death - it also could mean 30 years of prison and $30,000 in fines for a driver who takes off.

“I don’t know what would have happened if that person had stayed and helped him,” Barreau said through tears. Her brother leaves behind a 24-year-old son.

If you know something that could help troopers, you can call Broward CrimeStoppers and remain anonymous.