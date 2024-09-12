‘All I need is justice': Still no answers 2 years after 8-year-old was killed in car crash

Shantoy Speid says she wants answers nearly two years after her 8-year-old son died after being hit by a car.

“I was so happy with my son, and ever since he died, it’s just like a different life for me,” Speid said. “It’s just not the same.”

On Nov. 16, 2022, Rushawn Daley was standing on the sidewalk while on his way home from school when his family says a driver ran a red light, causing a three-car crash.

One of the cars hit the child.

Video from that day shows the cars involved at the scene. It happened on the corner of NW 19th Street and 21st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

The boy was rushed to the hospital. Doctors told his mother that he was brain dead and had a broken foot and hand, along with other injuries.

“The doctor told me he might make it, he might not make it,” Speid said.

Rushawn was in a coma for nearly a week until his family took him off life support.

“I told them to unplug the machine days after,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

Nearly two years later, with no arrests, Speid says she wants closure.

“Up til today 2024, I don’t get no justice for Rushawn,” she said. “All I need is just justice for Rushawn.”

Fort Lauderdale Police say the case is still active and under investigation.

“Every day I eat, I think about him,” the mother said. “I bathe, everything I do, I think about him.”