Surveillance captures teen getting hit by SUV in Miami Gardens

Surveillance video showed the moments a teen was fatally struck by a car in Miami Gardens Monday morning while on his way to school.

The video, obtained by NBC6 on Tuesday, shows several people getting off a bus on Northwest 183rd Street near 47th Avenue. A few of them start crossing the street, including a teen.

The teen starts running, and an SUV hits him. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say the driver immediately stopped and didn't leave the scene.

The accident happened across the street from North Gardens High School. Students there who knew the teen were heartbroken.

“He was chill,” one student said. “He stayed to himself. He was quiet.”

“That could've been anyone, that could've been me,” another student said. “No one deserves that, not at a young age, not at a middle age, no one.”

Police have not released the teen's identity.

A 16-year-old has died after he was struck by a Tesla while riding an electric scooter to school in Cooper City.

That same morning in Cooper City, authorities say 16-year-old Anthony Malec was on an electric scooter crossing Stirling Road when he was hit by a car. Detectives say Malec was not in a designated crosswalk. That driver also stayed at the scene.

Malec died Tuesday morning, authorities said. The teen was a student at nearby Cooper City High School.

"I want you to know we remain in close communication with the student’s family and will do everything we can to provide support during this difficult time. Please join me in keeping our student and the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers," the school's principal said in a message to parents on Monday.

The principal at North Gardens High School also sent a letter to parents saying the school’s priority was to support the family, students, and staff.

In the Miami Gardens accident, police have not said whether the driver is facing any charges. In the Cooper City accident, BSO says they don't believe excessive speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Both investigations are ongoing.