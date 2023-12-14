Suspect arrested in man's fatal shooting during Homestead robbery gone wrong

Months after a man was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in Homestead, police say they've arrested the suspect responsible.

Luis Enrique Mejicano, 27, is facing murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the killing of 35-year-old Inocencio Sales, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant was issued on Oct. 31 and Mejicano was arrested at Miami International Airport Wednesday, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Luis Enrique Mejicano

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. back on Aug. 7 on Northwest 9th Street in Homestead.

Police had received a ShotSpotter alert and responded to the area where they found Sales shot in the abdomen. He was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later determined Sales was walking down the street with his friend when a vehicle pulled up and a man, Mejicano, exited and demanded their property in Spanish, the warrant said.

At some point, a physical altercation ensued between Sales and Mejicano, and Mejicano pulled out a gun and shot Sales before fleeing, the warrant said.

Two bullet casings were recovered at the scene, the warrant said.

A witness told investigators he'd seen a man in black clothing and a mask speaking Spanish to the victim and said the vehicle near the scene was a red pickup truck, the warrant said.

Surveillance footage also showed the vehicle involved in the incident was a red older model pickup truck with a distinct light colored trim, the warrant said.

Officers searched and found the truck parked on Southwest 157th Court in a nearby gated community.

Surveillance footage showed the truck entering the community about 10 minutes after the shooting, and also showed Mejicano driving and exiting the truck after the shooting, the warrant said.

Mejicano was stopped while driving the truck the day of the shooting and as he exited the truck, a 9mm Glock firearm with an extended magazine fell out of his waistband, the warrant said.

The gun was consistent with the caliber of the gun used in the shooting and was missing two cartridges, the warrant said.

An analysis of the bullet casings from the scene showed they were associated with the gun found on Mejicano, the warrant said.

At Mejicano's mother's home, investigators found a muddy black jacket consistent with the clothing description of the suspect in the shooting and with the muddy scene where the shooting happened, the warrant said.

When he was questioned, Mejicano denied he'd left his residence around the time of the shooting despite the video surveillance, the warrant said.

At a court appearance Thursday, Mejicano was ordered held without bond.