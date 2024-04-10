Suspect arrested in triple shooting outside North Lauderdale sports bar that left man dead

A suspect has been arrested in a triple shooting outside a North Lauderdale sports bar last month that left a man dead and two others injured.

Brandon Neville Shane Roberts, 32, was arrested on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Brandon Neville Shane Roberts

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. on March 24 outside Player's Sports Bar & Grill in the 5200 block of N. State Road 7.

Officials said the three shooting victims were brought to two hospitals by people at the scene.

One of the victims, 26-year-old DeAndre Major, of Fort Lauderdale, died from his injuries. The two other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Roberts, of Deerfield Beach, was later identified as the suspect, and he was arrested on March 29, officials said.

He remained held without bond Wednesday, and attorney information wasn't available.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-321-4377.