Tamarac Man Forced Woman in Wheelchair to Perform Sex Act: BSO

A career criminal is facing a sexual battery charge after police say he forced a homeless woman in a wheelchair to perform a sex act on him.

Gas station surveillance video showed Jose Javier Arroyo Rodriguez, 54, outside the convenience store in the 2100 block of S. State Road 7 west of Fort Lauderdale about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez was hanging with a small group of people when he approached a woman in a wheelchair, opened his shorts and forced her to engage in a sex act.

The woman started punching his legs until he walked away, the report stated.

BSO

Broward Sheriff’s deputies were called to the gas station and the woman pointed out Rodriguez. He was arrested and she was taken to a sexual assault treatment center, investigators said.

Detectives viewed the gas station surveillance video and it showed Rodriguez approaching the woman, grabbing her, pulling down his shorts, struggling, getting hit by the woman and then walking away. She left the area and called 911.

Rodriguez declined to answer detectives’ questions while in custody.

He was booked into the Broward County Jail Monday on a charge of sexual battery with bond set at $100,000.

Deemed a habitual offender by the courts, records show a history of arrests including aggravated assault, battery, burglary, and drug possession dating back to 1994.