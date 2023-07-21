Tamarac peeping tom arrested, and there could be more victims: BSO

Authorities arrested a man suspected of burglarizing and exposing himself at a Tamarac home on Monday, and said there could be more victims.

Brenden Louissaint, 30, was charged with burglary, voyeurism, exposing a sexual organ, loitering and prowling, and stalking, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Brenden Anthony Louissaint

The alleged incident occurred on July 14 at a home near the 5700 block of Mulberry Drive.

Surveillance video showed Louissaint approaching the victims' property and entering their enclosed patio, authorities said.

Once there, Louissaint exposed himself on the patio while peering into a woman's bedroom, officials said.

Louissaint was looking into her sliding glass bedroom door and tried to open it before fleeing on foot, according to BSO.

The Broward Sherriff's Office identified Louissaint as the suspect and took him into custody, and he was placed on a $13,000 bond.

Investigators believe that Louissaint has done this before and that there may be more victims out there.

They're asking anyone with information to call BSO at 954-720-2225.