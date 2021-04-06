THE 6IX: Pandemic Pushing Some to Change Jobs, Miami-Dade Lifting COVID Curfew

It’s Tuesday, April 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami-Dade's COVID-19 curfew will be lifted next week, the county's mayor announced Monday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county's midnight curfew will be lifted on Monday, April 12. The curfew was put in place last year as the coronavirus pandemic intensified in South Florida. Levine Cava said the decision was made as the county's positivity rate has been steadily trending downward and as vaccine availability has increased. The mayor said around 72% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated in Miami-Dade, with more than 800,000 receiving at least one dose.

No. 2 - Federally-supported vaccination sites in Florida will transition to administrating the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot starting Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be available at the sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami located at the north campus of Miami Dade College. Up to 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available per day at each site. Individuals who received their first Pfizer dose at one of these locations will be able to come back to the site to receive their second dose. They will continue to administer the Pfizer vaccines for second doses through its duration.

No. 3 - A mother is desperate for answers after her daughter mysteriously vanished while vacationing in Miami.

The City of Miami Police Department issued a missing person notice for 23-year-old Angela Morrisey, who was last seen March 28 at the Bayside Market Place. Her fiancé, 23-year-old Amir El-badry, stated he saw her around 8 p.m. the night before when she said she was going to the bathroom and never returned. According to Morrisey’s mother, her future son-in-law changed his story several times. El-badry finally told her he and Morrisey got into an argument, and he went on a boat tour from Bayside without her. When he came back, he couldn’t find her but found her cell phone in a store.

No. 4 - A drone discovered a possible second breach in a large Florida wastewater reservoir as more pumps were headed to the site to prevent a catastrophic flood, officials said Monday.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan toured the area by helicopter Monday and said federal resources were committed to assisting the effort to control the 77-acre Piney Point reservoir in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area. Among those are the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers, Buchanan said at a news conference. Fears of a complete breach at an old phosphate plant led authorities to evacuate more than 300 homes, close portions of a major highway and move several hundred jail inmates nearby to a second floor of the facility.

No. 5 - When the pandemic hit last year, Andrea Palermo said her sense of stability was suddenly shattered.

Her job as a patient care coordinator at a dental office was in limbo, she said, after the office shut down for two months. That’s when Andrea decided it was time for a change and focused on learning everything she needed to grow her beauty business - from how to build her own website to marketing. According to a January Pew Research Center survey of unemployed adults, a third said they were pursuing job retraining programs or educational opportunities. Two-thirds said that since losing their jobs, they had seriously considered changing their occupation or field of work. To hear why this might be the time for you to make a change, click here for the story from NBC 6 Responds investigator Alina Machado.

No. 6 - COVID-19 put a halt to the undefeated dream. Nothing could stop Baylor from cutting down the nets. Not even Gonzaga.

The fresh-as-can-be Bears obliterated wobbly-legged Gonzaga’s march to perfection Monday night in an 86-70 runaway that brought this once-downtrodden program’s first national title back home to Waco, Texas. Jared Butler scored 22 points and MaCio Teague had 19 for the Bears (28-2), who were ranked second or third in the AP poll all year long. But never first. That was because of one team and maybe, just maybe, because of a three-week break that put a halt to a 17-0 start and sapped some of Baylor's burgeoning momentum. Gonzaga’s first loss in 32 games this season — 36 dating to 2019-20 — leaves Indiana’s 1975-76 team as the last to go undefeated.