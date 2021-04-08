THE 6IX: CEO Hopes Renamed Heat Arena Promotes Cryptocurrency, Former Football Star Charged in Murder

It’s Thursday, April 8th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - One teenager was killed and two others were injured Monday night in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Officials responded at around 8:40 p.m. to the 22300 block of Southwest 115th Avenue, in Goulds. Detectives said a vehicle drove by the teens and someone inside shot at them. Two 16-year-olds were transported to the hospital -- one is in stable condition, and the other is unknown. A 17-year-old was dead at the scene, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

No. 2 - A former star wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles football team who went on to play several seasons in the NFL was arrested early Wednesday and faces multiple charges after a deadly double shooting.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office officials said they responded to a double shooting just after midnight in the city of Lake Park. One man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, while the other was found dead a short distance to the south in West Palm Beach, authorities said. Deputies identified the suspect as 25-year-old Travis Rudolph, who was transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Rudolph was being held on no bond and will make his first court appearance Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.

No. 3 - Florida’s governor took his beef with the CBS News program “60 Minutes” to the state cabinet room Wednesday, this time bringing his emergency management director as a witness to support his contention that Sunday’s report got it wrong.

Almost all of the story is not in dispute, but at least one part is: the suggestion DeSantis rewarded Publix with vaccines because of $100,000 in campaign contributions. Emergency management director Jared Moskowitz, who did talk to the show off-camera, said he told them DeSantis did not have a role in Publix being chosen to administer the vaccine. CBS said in a statement that “60 Minutes" interviewed dozens of people about the story and requested interviews with DeSantis, who declined, and Moskowitz, who declined to be interviewed on camera until after the story's deadline.

No. 4 - Starting Wednesday, Broward Health can use a cocktail of antibodies -- approved for emergency use by the FDA -- that could really give promising results for people diagnosed with COVID-19.

Dr. Aldo Calvo, D.O., Medical Director of Ambulatory Services, said if you are within 10 days of onset symptoms, 65 and older, immunocompromised or have a chronic condition like diabetes or COPD, you can get the IV. The antibodies, a combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, essentially keep the virus from replicating into normal cells in our body, reducing the damage and improving recovery time. Patients can see improvement within a day. For more on this new treatment, click here for the story from NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz.

No. 5 - If you received unemployment benefits last year, you will need to report that information on your tax return using a document called a 1099-G form.

But one local woman says her 1099-G form is incorrect and she has spent months trying to get an updated one. Myrtle Young told NBC 6 Responds the incorrect form stems from an overpayment of thousands in unemployment benefits. She says she applied for benefits in November and after calling the DEO to confirm her application was processed, she started to receive money. The problem, she says, is the amount she received was more than what she qualified for. To find out what happened next, click here for the story from NBC 6 consumer investigator Sasha Jones.

No. 6 - One of South Florida’s most famous buildings will get a new name. The Miami Heat will soon play in the FTX Arena after Miami-Dade County approved a multi-million dollar deal to change the name.

NBC 6 spoke with FTX’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last week, from his home in Hong Kong. He said the new name is another step in making the cryptocurrency company mainstream and a boost to efforts in South Florida to make Miami the next tech hub. Bankman-Fried said the fact FTX is following in the footsteps of major companies - American Airlines, Tropicana, Amway - is a signal cryptocurrency is here for the long haul. Click here for more on what he had to say in an interview with NBC 6 investigator Phil Prazan.