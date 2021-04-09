THE 6IX: Medical Examiner Finds South Florida Doctor Who Died After Vaccine Shot Died of Natural Causes

It’s Friday, April 9th – and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - A South Florida doctor who passed away two weeks after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine died of natural causes, a medical examiner has ruled.

Dr. Gregory Michael died from complications of immune thrombocytopenia following receipt of the vaccine, according to a Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's report released Thursday. Michael, who had worked as an OBGYN at Miami Beach's Mt. Sinai Medical Center for more than a decade, died on January 3rd.

No. 2 - A woman got a parking violation for a car that didn’t belong to her, so she asked NBC 6 Responds to help her dispute it.

When Miriam Carrera received an $85 parking violation notice in the mail, she became concerned. "I was very afraid," she said. "I never been at that place. I don't know where is the Las Olas Boulevard." The 82-year-old said it wasn't just the location of the violation that got her attention.

No. 3 - As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout chugs along at various sites across South Florida, the state continues to lead the nation in coronavirus variant cases -- and Broward County leads the state in the British variant of the virus.

The head of the emergency room at Memorial Regional Hospital in Broward said in the past two weeks they've seen an uptick in COVID-19 and variant cases, especially among younger, unvaccinated patients between 30 and 60 years old. "There's definitely an increase in the variants in the community," Dr. Randy Katz said. "Some reports have been up to 50% of the cases we're seeing are actually the UK variant."

No. 4 - It has been six months since Hee Sung Ahn, 53, was shot and killed in his rental car on a quiet Fort Lauderdale street.

Now, police are releasing new surveillance video that they hope will lead them to a witness. Ahn is originally from the northern Virginia area. He had been living alone in South Florida for about a year and a half when he was murdered. Video from the 1400 block of SW 8th Court provides a new clue in this murder mystery. A woman is heard yelling for help seconds after Ahn was shot multiple times.

No. 5 - President Joe Biden announced a half-dozen executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence across the nation.

Saying that “much more needs to be done,” President Joe Biden announced several gun reform steps. “They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they’re passed not a single federal law to reduce gun violence,” the president said Thursday in an event at the White House rose garden. Biden directed the Justice Department to regulate so-called ghost guns, which are made at home with kits and can be assembled from pieces that do not have serial numbers, thereby evading background checks.

No. 6 - A Super Bowl weekend charity basketball event last year in Coral Gables turned ugly when an altercation broke out between a world champion boxer and two women.

Now the boxer, Gervonta "Tank" Davis, could be facing a more serious charge. Davis, 26, of Baltimore, is WBA world lightweight champion, having won all 24 of his fights, 23 of them by knockout.