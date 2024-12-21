These are the South Florida causes that raised the most money in 2024, according to GoFundMe

A new report from the fundraising site GoFundMe says South Florida was one of the most generous regions in the country in 2024.

Four local cities even made it in the top 10 most generous, the report says.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

So which causes moved residents? All except one fundraiser were started to support families mourning a loved one, including first responders.

Here they are:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

This account was set up for Roy Hallak, a stranded driver who was struck and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross Interstate 95 in Broward in August. Hallak left behind a wife and two children, according to the fundraiser, which raised nearly $200,000 to support his family.

This page raised more than $115,000 for Mayra Brandt, who according to GoFundMe was a CrossFit Games veteran and passed away in February at the age of 43.

With this GoFundMe, the family of 23-year-old George Castellanos, a security guard killed in a shooting at CityPlace Doral in April, more than doubled their goal by raising nearly $115,000. The funds went to his funeral costs and to support the 2-year-old daughter he left behind, and her mother, the account says.

Alexander Acosta was a 49-year-old lieutenant of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue who died by suicide related to a post-traumatic stress-related illness in July, according to the International Association of Firefighters. A GoFundMe for his family and to pay for funeral expenses raised more than $120,000.

This GoFundMe raised more than $70,000 for a certified EMT Fabian Camero, who was critically injured and later died after an unauthorized training exercise in June. He was the son of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter, and his death launched a multi-department probe that remains open. The funds went to his funeral expenses and to support his family.

A GoFundMe account for Ray Autar, a beloved UPS driver with tremendous community spirit, raised nearly $50,000 for his battle against stage 4 lung cancer, the fundraiser details. The money was destined for medical expenses.