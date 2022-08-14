fire

TownHouse Catches Fire After Apparent Lightning Strike in North Lauderhill

Four families are now displayed after lightning apparently struck a townhouse in North Lauderhill causing the roof to go up in flames.

By Cristian Benavides

There were terrifying moments in this North Lauderdale neighborhood where it appears lighting struck a building, setting four units on fire.

A call came into North Lauderhill Fire just around 2:30 p.m. when flames were coming out of a townhouse.

The Lauderhill City Manager told NBC 6 that it appears three lighting bolts simultaneously struck a single building and two units inside that building are uninhabitable, the two other units have some damage. 

Four pets had to be rescued from one of the units and one of the owners of those pets said they weren’t home at the time when lightning struck.

 "I feel like my entire life has been destroyed. My animals are alive but, I have nowhere to stay," said Donna Mccully.

Both families were just coming home from work as this was happening and they had to wait for firefighters to rescue their animals.

"Right now I have two dogs, two cats, one is okay. The other not doing so well," said Mccully.

Officials said it appears there are no casualties, but the Red Cross will be stepping in to help those four families with a place to sleep tonight.

The family with the four pets has also started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

firelauderhillfirefightersLauderhill Fire DepartmentLightening
