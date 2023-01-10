Uber Driver Involved in Fiery October Delray Beach Crash Involving Fuel Tanker Dies

The driver of an Uber that was involved in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash last October on a major highway in Delray Beach has died.

Family members told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV that Carlos Molina, 62, died Monday at Ryder Trauma Center from respiratory failure. He has previously been airlifted from Delray Medical Center after suffering both second and third-degree burns in the October 25 crash.

A total of five cars were involved in the crash on I-95 near Atlantic Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol officials said one of the cars, driven by Robert Hall, traveled into the tanker's lane of travel, causing a collision. The tanker overturned.

A third driver swerved to avoid the crash and hit the median, knocking down a light pole that fell into traffic, hitting the fourth and fifth cars, officials said.

Footage showed a tanker truck and two cars on fire near the median of the highway, with plumes of thick black smoke filling the air.

Multiple fire trucks responded to the scene and the roadway was completely shut down as crews worked to put out the flames.

Fire rescue officials said five people ended up with injuries in the crash, with three of them seriously hurt.

26-year-old firefighter Brian Aparicio was injured in the crash. Brian and his girlfriend Su Hninyi were in the Uber headed toward a cruise port when the tanker flipped on its side and burst into flames.

Brian had apparently broken out of the car window to escape but went back to save Su when he realized she was still in the car. Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital and later released.

Hall was expected to be cited in the crash.