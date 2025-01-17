Video shows officers race to save toddler hurt in Fort Lauderdale shooting

Dramatic new police bodycam video shows the rush to save a toddler hurt in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale last year that left his mother and another person dead.

The shooting happened back on July 8, 2024, near the 800 block of Northwest 10th Terrace.

Bodycam footage released by Fort Lauderdale Police on Thursday showed officers running to the scene shortly after the shooting.

Several families are in mourning as police still search for the suspects in a drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left a woman and a man dead and several others injured, including a 2-year-old. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

"Where's the shooter at, where's the shooter at?" an officer asks before he quickly realizes the child is wounded. "The baby's hit?"

The boy, 2-year-old Deagoo Henry, was shot in the leg and had a bullet graze his head.

The officer grabbed Henry in his arms and got into a car with another officer to rush him to the hospital.

"It's ok, it's okay, bub," he tells the boy as they head to the hospital and run inside.

"Pediatric trauma, pediatric! Multiple gunshots!" the officer tells hospital workers, who start treating Henry.

Henry had a skull fracture and brain bleeding, along with a broken leg, but survived.

The video released by police also shows Henry reuniting with Officer Hoffman and Officer Flores, who were given awards for helping save his life.

The shooting claimed the life of Henry's mother, 28-year-old Tiarra Holliday, and a man, 45-year-old Sheldon Lawrence. Several other people were injured.

Surveillance footage previously released by police showed multiple people in the area when a silver sedan pulls up and a door on the passenger side opens and someone inside unleashes a barrage of bullets, hitting multiple people who fall to the ground while others run for safety as the car flees the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspects involved in the shooting.