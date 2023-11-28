Video shows ‘Stand With Israel' banner and flag ripped down at Miami Beach bagel shop

Surveillance video shows a person ripping down a "Stand With Israel" banner and an Israeli/American flag outside a Miami Beach bagel shop, the second time in as many months that the cafe has been vandalized.

The most recent incident at Bagel Time Café on Alton Road happened early Tuesday, shortly after midnight.

The video shows the person approach the front of the shop, rip down the banner and flag, and carry them away.

The person, who appears to be a woman, drops the items in the middle of the street and stomps on them then runs to a white vehicle, which flees the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Last month, surveillance footage showed a man trying to rip down the "Stand With Israel" banner outside Bagel Time.

The café’s owner said the intent was clear, to make a pro-Hamas statement.

“Miami is not as safe as we thought," said Josh Nodel, the café’s owner, after the October incident. "I mean, we have some Hamas supporters over here, Hamas for us is ISIS, it’s not a group that can negotiate with, it’s a terror organization, and having this over here, it’s terror in Miami."

A number of antisemitic incidents have occurred in South Florida and across the globe following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.