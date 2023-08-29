Video shows wreckage of deadly BSO helicopter crash being removed from scene

Video showed crews removing the wreckage from the horrific Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter crash that killed a fire captain and resident on Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been working to collect all of the wreckage from the helicopter to move it away from the scene to allow for further cleanup.

Video showed the wreckage of the helicopter being removed from the scene in Pompano Beach Tuesday.

Crews found the chopper's tail behind the apartment building that was destroyed.

The NTSB was on site Tuesday as a crane pulled out what's left from the hole in the roof and loaded it all onto a tow truck.

"NTSB investigators have been on scene looking at the accident site, wreckage, and gathering witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured the flight," the NTSB said in a statement Tuesday. "This afternoon, the wreckage was recovered to offsite facility for further analysis, including a tear down and examination of the engines."

New video also showed the conditions inside the building the helicopter crashed into, showing what's left of those homes.

The people who lived there telling NBC6 that they lost everything, after the helicopter crashed and the building caught fire.