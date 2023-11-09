South Florida

Suspects in custody after police chase involving U-Haul van ends on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

Four suspects were reportedly taken into custody

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police pursuit involving a U-Haul van ended with a crash and multiple suspects in custody on the Florida's Turnpike in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

Footage showed dozens of law enforcement vehicles following the van on theTurnpike northbound around 2:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol vehicles and officers from multiple police agencies were pursuing the van as it fled at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of traffic.

The chase ended when FHP troopers were able to use a P.I.T. maneuver on the van, sending it into the side wall on an overpass near Northwest 106th Street.

Four suspects were reportedly taken into custody.

Footage showed one suspect dangling over the side of the wall before he was brought back up by police and put in handcuffs.

NBC6
A suspect was left dangling off the side of a Florida's Turnpike overpass after a chase in Miami-Dade.

It was unknown how the pursuit began.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

