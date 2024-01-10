What to know before YNW Melly's retrial and how to watch special coverage

From evidence suppression to a recused prosecutor to a hung jury, the YNW Melly double murder trial has had plenty of twists and turns since his arrest in 2019.

WHO IS YNW MELLY AND WHAT IS HE ACCUSED OF?

The rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of murdering two of his childhood friends -Chris “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams-, in 2018 after a late-night recording session by making it look like a drive-by shooting.

Their stage names all include "YNW" because they belonged to the same hip-hop collective. It stands for "Young New Wave" or another phrase that includes a racial slur.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE FIRST TRIAL?

The first trial started in June 2023, but ended with a hung jury in July. The trial had many controversial moments, including one where Melly blew kisses in the courtroom.

After the judge ruled a mistrial due to the hung jury, Melly's defense team asked the court to remove the state prosecutor after defense attorneys claimed prosecutors didn't reveal that the lead detective in the case had been previously accused of being willing to lie as he gathered evidence.

Demons' first murder trial ended with a 9-3 vote for conviction.

WHEN IS THE RETRIAL EXPECTED TO BEGIN?

Now, the judge has granted a retrial, with a new state prosecutor, and the opening statements were initially rescheduled for January, then reset for February 5th after prosecutors asked for more time to prepare, and now the jury selection is on hold until March, inevitably pushing back opening statements.

YNW MELLY BEFORE STARDOM

This isn´t the first time the rapper has been behind bars, as in late 2015, Melly was arrested for shooting at a group of students near Vero Beach High School, serving several months in prison for aggravated battery and assault.

While incarcerated, he joined the YNW collective and started releasing music with his biggest hit being called "Murder on my Mind"

His music videos has since amassed millions of views on Youtube, and even had a song featuring Kanye West.

At 24, Demons has lived one-quarter of his life behind bars.

The rapper remains behind bars without bond.

JAMIE KING AND OTHERS IN YNW MELLY'S CIRCLE

At 14, Jamie Demons-King became pregnant and gave birth to YNW Melly while she was a freshman in high school.

Growing up in the poorest parts of the tiny Florida town of Gifford, Melly was raised by his mom and grandmother.

Another member of Melly's circle is Cortlen Henry, who prosecutors say was the driver of the car in which all YNW members were in during the shooting.

Henry is also facing murder charges tied to the original case and is also accused of witness tampering.

