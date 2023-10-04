YNW Melly, alleged accomplice in Broward double murder, accused of witness tampering

Rapper YNW Melly and the man accused of assisting him in a 2018 double murder in Broward are now accused of witness tampering.

The rapper, whose real name is Jamel Demons, was back before a judge Wednesday after being charged with tampering with a witness to withhold testimony in a capital life felony.

Demons wore an orange jail jumpsuit as his attorney, Daniel Aaronson, argued that there wasn't probable cause for the new charge in the arrest documents.

"There's one passage in it where somebody overheard him say something while somebody else is on the phone, other than that, this is other people doing things, so I don't think there's probable cause," Aaronson said.

The judge found there was probable cause and ordered no bond on the new charge.

The Florida rapper faces the death penalty over his alleged involvement in the death of his two friends back in 2018.

Demons' alleged accomplice, Cortlen Henry, was booked into the Broward County jail by the Broward Sheriff's Office Wednesday on the same witness tampering charge, jail records showed.

No other information about the witness tampering allegations was immediately available.

Demons is facing a re-trial after his initial trial ended in a mistrial back in July.

Demons, now 24, is accused of shooting and killing two childhood friends, Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams, in October of 2018. They were all part of the YNW rapper collective.

Demons, Williams and Thomas were riding in a Jeep driven by Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, after a recording session in Fort Lauderdale when Demons fatally shot Williams and Thomas, prosecutors said. Authorities said Demons and Henry staged the crime scene to resemble a drive-by shooting.

Broward Sheriff's Office YNW Melly, AKA Jamell Demons, and Cortlen Henry

Demons has pleaded not guilty and faces a possible death sentence if convicted. Henry is facing a separate trial.

Demons has remained behind bars since his arrest, while Henry had been released on bond.