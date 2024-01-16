What's next for Florida's DeSantis after second place finish in Iowa caucuses?

Former President Donald Trump scored a record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his rivals languishing far behind, a victory that affirmed his grip on the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump earned 51% of the vote while GOP rivals Ron DeSantis could muster only 21% and Nikki Haley 19%.

The results left Trump with a tighter grip on the GOP nomination, though it could take several more months for anyone to formally become the party’s standard bearer.

The magnitude of Trump’s victory, however, posed significant questions for both DeSantis and Haley. Neither candidate appeared poised to exit the race, though they leave Iowa struggling to claim making much progress in trying to become Trump’s strongest challenger.

ON TO NEW HAMPSHIRE

The GOP contest moves swiftly to New Hampshire, which will hold the first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23. A shrinking field will compete there after conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after a disappointing fourth place finish in Iowa.

DeSantis first heads to South Carolina on Tuesday, a conservative stronghold where the Feb. 24 contest could prove pivotal. He will head later in the day to New Hampshire.

With its more moderate, educated electorate, New Hampshire presents Trump’s rivals with possibly their best opportunity to slow his march. Haley is hoping for a win there or at least a very strong showing, as is DeSantis.

Haley announced Tuesday that she wouldn't participate in the next Republican presidential debate unless Trump takes part in it, leaving DeSantis as the only candidate committed to Thursday's event.

On X, DeSantis said Haley "is afraid to debate because she doesn’t want to answer the tough questions." He accused of her of “running to be Trump’s VP” and said that he looked “forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week.”

DESANTIS' DISMAL RETURN ON INVESTMENT

Flush with more than $100 million in cash and fresh off a blowout reelection victory as Florida's governor, DeSantis entered the 2024 Republican presidential contest projecting himself as the heir to a MAGA political brand that a diminished Trump could no longer effectively carry.

Reality soon intruded.

Eight months and tens of millions of dollars later, DeSantis posed little threat to the former president in Iowa. Still, he vowed to continue his campaign and said he had "punched his ticket" out of Iowa with his second-place finish.

"Because of your support, in spite of all of what they threw at us, we got our ticket punched out of Iowa," DeSantis told supporters.

Despite more than $55 million in pro-DeSantis advertising spending, the Florida governor only narrowly bested Haley.

DeSantis has been dogged by negative stories about profligate spending, including DeSantis’ preference for flying private planes.

His next challenge will be whether donors will continue to support him.

'REVERSE THE MADNESS'

Despite his second place finish in Iowa, DeSantis sounded a triumphant tone Monday night.

Supporters and volunteers chanted, “Ron, Ron, Ron!” as he thanked them for their work.

DeSantis said he was aggressively attacked ahead of the caucus.

"They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us," he said.

DeSantis said he represents the chance to "reverse the madness" but acknowledged the challenges ahead.

"We have a lot of work to do. As the next president of the United States, I am going to get the job done for this country," he said.