‘Why Did You Do It?': Family of Slain Broward Teacher React to Alleged I-95 Shooter's Arrest

The family of a Broward preschool teacher who was shot and killed on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving weekend still has questions after authorities arrested a man in connection with her murder.

“Why did you do it? Like what in your mind told you to shoot?" said Mary Estevez, Ana "Ani" Estevez's sister. "For what? She didn’t do anything to you."

Ani Estevez died days after the Nov. 27 shooting in Fort Lauderdale, allegedly at the hands of 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams.

BSO

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Williams was taken into custody Thursday night and faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

“Well I’m happy that they caught him that way he won’t do it to anyone else, but when I saw his face, I thought I was gonna feel some type of relief, and I didn’t feel any relief," Mary Estevez said. "What I felt was anger towards him, because how can you take someone’s life when they didn’t do anything to you?”

According to BSO, Williams was driving a BMW i8 down southbound I-95 between the Sunrise Boulevard and the Broward Boulevard exits when he sideswiped the car in which Ani Estevez and her boyfriend were riding.

Williams then opened fire, according to authorities, killing the 23-year-old and wounding her boyfriend.

The preschool teacher who died in a road rage shooting on I-95 was remembered as very loving towards her students. NBC 6's Sheli Muñiz reports

“Oh, you just decided, oh, I’m gonna shoot this person and just drive off and that’s it?" Mary Estevez said. "Like no remorse, and you just threw your life away — you just turned 21 and you just threw your life away because you decided one day you’re gonna shoot someone, and it happened to be my sister.”

Williams was booked into BSO's main jail, where he remained held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

Mary Estevez had a message of conciliation for Williams' family.

“I wanted to reach out to the Williams family, and I wanted to say I’m pretty sure you guys are going through a hard time knowing that your son murdered someone," she said. "I’m pretty sure you didn’t raise him to be that way, but he needs help, he really needs help. Because I don’t have a sister. I don’t have a sister because of your son."