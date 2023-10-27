‘Right place at the right time': Neighbors rush to help pilot after small plane crashes near North Perry Airport

Residents and people nearby jumped into action Thursday afternoon when a small plane crashed near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, injuring the pilot.

The plane went down around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue.

NBC6 was first on the scene as captured the harrowing moments.

Theresa Shaia was in her front yard when she said she heard something strange. She told NBC6 when she saw the plane crash, she called 911 and ran over to help out the pilot.

"I was just taking my trash out and happened to be at the right place at the right time I guess," Shaia said. "I heard it and I thought it was a car on the street actually. Next thing you know I see a plane woosh right into the front of the fire station."

Footage showed the plane on a grassy area up against a fence with its nose damaged and landing gear apparently collapsed. Two of the plane's wheels were detached and on the ground nearby.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Officers are on scene with a plane crash in the area of 721 SW 72nd Avenue. One patient is conscious & breathing. Traffic along SW 72nd Avenue, south of Pines Boulevard, will be temporarily diverted. pic.twitter.com/fWfhIGSKgr — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 26, 2023

The pilot appeared to be injured and was taken out of the plane, placed on a stretcher and brought to a waiting ambulance. Officials said he was conscious and breathing.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the pilot was the only person on board. Records showed the plane is a single-engine Mooney M20E.

"I run towards the plane and there was a girl who stopped and helped,:" Shaia said. "The pilot was trying to get out of the plane so I helped her help him and we just got him onto the wing, and laid him on his back."

Chopper 6 was first on the scene to capture the moment Shaia, and several others surrounded the pilot to pull him out.

"He injured his back and he had a gash on his forehead, but he was conscious, aware, breathing," Shaa said. "He was able to tell me that the engine stalled out."

Shaia added that she tried to comfort him until the paramedics got there.

"I just held his hand to assure him you’re not alone," she said.

The plan is registered to Michael David. NBC6 reached out to see if this was the pilot's identity, but has not heard back.

Thursday's crash is the latest in a string of crashes that have happened near North Perry Airport in the last few years.

The incident happened next to a fire station, and neighbors said the response was immediate.

"I heard the plane very low so it was low towards our roof line and then all of a sudden a big bang. So the bang was where he landed right there in the grass," resident Peter Scialol said. "The house could be on fire, I could be dead, my baby could be dead. No one knows what could have happened, the plane could have come in the house. So it’s dangerous. Very dangerous."

The crash happened on the same street where two years ago, a 4-year-old was killed when a small plane crashed into his mother's SUV and burst into flames. Two people on the plane were also killed.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating Thursday's crash.

No other information was immediately known.

